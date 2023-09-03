Cocaine worth Rs 50 crore seized at airport

Hyderabad: Acting on specific intelligence, the sleuths of DRI ( Directorate of Revenue Intelligence) have seized cocaine contraband at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Saturday.

The contraband, wrapped in brown tape, was cleverly concealed in the false bottom of a check-in suitcase and in false bottoms of four ladies’ handbags carried in the check-in baggage. A total of 5 kg cocaine, valued around Rs 50 crore in the international grey market was recovered.

The passenger had travelled from Laos to Hyderabad via Singapore and was on his way to Delhi. Cocaine, being a narcotic drug under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act 1985 has been seized.

The passenger has been arrested and remanded to judicial custody. Further investigations to trace the other members of this syndicate are underway.