Coforge opens public library at Kondapur as part of CSR initiative

Hyderabad: Coforge Limited, a global digital services and solutions provider, has inaugurated a state-of-the-art public library in Hyderabad, marking a significant milestone in its corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts. Located on the 8th floor of Pranava Business Park in Kondapur, the library spans an impressive 15,660 square feet and is designed to foster inclusive learning and community engagement.

The newly launched facility is open to the public free of charge and operates daily from 8 AM to 8 PM. With its modern architecture featuring floor-to-ceiling windows, cozy reading nooks, and a variety of seating arrangements, the library offers a welcoming and inspiring environment for readers of all ages and backgrounds.

The library boasts a diverse collection of over 15,000 books spanning multiple genres, including fiction, children’s literature, self-help, management, spirituality, and history. In addition to physical books, visitors have access to digital catalogs, newspapers, magazines, and reference materials, making it a comprehensive resource hub for students, professionals, and lifelong learners.

Sai Krishna, IT Advisor to TG Minister for IT&EC, welcomed the opening of a public library, termed it an inspiring initiative, and assured that the State government would be glad to participate in the project. Varsha, an IT professional sharing her experience with the library in a small town, helped trigger her ambition to become something said, “libraries are need of the hour to ditox from the digital world and to give wings to the imagination and creativity.”

Sudhir Singh, CEO and Executive Director of Coforge, in his message on the occasion of the inauguration of the public library in Hyderabad, said, “ We see public libraries as long-term social infrastructure that outlasts technology cycles and business models. Through this CSR programme, we are committed to stadily building a nationwide network of such libraries. Their impact will be measures not only in visitor numbers but in the opportunities they create for individuals to learn, grow, and thrive.” The facility is equipped with high-speed internet, digital cataloging systems, and designated zones for quiet study, group discussions, and children’s activities. Plans are underway to host regular workshops, author talks, and reading sessions to further enrich the community’s engagement with literature and learning.