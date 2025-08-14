Comic Con back in Hyd’bad, to be held from Oct 31 – Nov 2

Hyderabad: Comic Con India, country’s biggest pop culture celebration, is back with its 13th edition, 2025-2026. The mega season will kick off in Hyderabad from October 31 to November 2 at HITEX Exhibition Centre, setting the stage in one of India’s most vibrant and fast-emerging pop culture hubs.

Spanning several months, Comic Con India will unite fandoms across the country in an unforgettable celebration of comics, cosplay, gaming, films, TV, anime, merchandise, and more. Fans in Hyderabad can look forward to meeting their favourite international guests, exclusive stand up comedy and music performances, exclusive merchandise launches, immersive fan zones, and some of India’s best cosplayers joining the season.

The Best Weekend of the Year, Comic Con, return to Hyderabad is especially significant.

Last year Hyderabad Comic Con 2024 drew a record-breaking 40,000 plus attendees, bringing gamers, comic book fans, creators, and pop culture enthusiasts under one roof.

The weekend will also feature vibrant cosplay competitions, live music performances, and exclusive meet-and-greets with some of the country’s top content creators.

This year, the three-day Hyderabad edition promises to raise the bar even higher, blending the best of pop culture and esports thrills. From anime showcases to competitive gaming arenas, from interactive Q&A panels to immersive fan zones, the event is set to deliver a never-before experience for fans of every age.

Over the years, Comic Con India has hosted some of the biggest names in pop culture, from comic book legends of Marvel and DC to celebrate anime artists and Hollywood stars, and this year it aims to set a new benchmark.