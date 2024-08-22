Live
- BRS Party Stages Successful Protest in Aiza Mandal Demanding Immediate Loan Waiver for Farmers.
- Congress Leaders Protest at Gun Park, Demand Probe into Adani Scandal
- Farmers Demand Loan Waiver Without Restrictions
- Commencement of Tula Bharam and the Marriage of Disabled Individuals at Sai Sansthan
- IG of Multi-Zone 11, V. Satyanarayana, Takes Action Against Negligent Police Officers
- Congress Demands SEBI Chairman's Resignation, Calls for JPC Probe into Adani Scandal
- Top priority for women's safety
- Cyberabad Traffic Police & SCSC Conducts Review Meeting with Security & Admin Heads of IT & ITES companies
- HCSC and Sayodhya Launch Pioneering Women’s Support Program in Amberpet
- Roads Blocked with Just a Drop of Rain: A Decade-Long Problem Continues
Just In
Commencement of Tula Bharam and the Marriage of Disabled Individuals at Sai Sansthan
Today, two special events have been organized at the Shirdi Sai Baba Sansthan Trust, Dilsukhnagar, Hyderabad.
Today, two special events have been organized at the Shirdi Sai Baba Sansthan Trust, Dilsukhnagar, Hyderabad.
Tula Bharam: By the grace and blessings of Shri Shirdi Sai Baba, devotees who have had their wishes for progeny, marriage, employment, and health fulfilled, have presented donations in the form of money, goods, or grains, according to their weight. This "Tula Bharam" event was inaugurated at 7:30 AM by the Trust Chairman, Shri B.V. Shyam Kumar. Trust committee members Shri Padmakar Atreya and Shri M. Shyamala Rao participated in the event, which began with a child dressed as Lord Krishna.
The marriage of disabled individuals, Chi. Sai Kumar and Chi. L. Sau. Deepika, was conducted in a highly auspicious manner according to the scriptures under the aegis of the Shirdi Sai Baba Sansthan Trust, Dilsukhnagar, Hyderabad.
On the occasion of the marriage, the bride and groom were provided with silk garments, gold mangalsutras, Baba’s shawls, flower garlands, and prasadam (a special feast) for 100 people, as well as stage decorations, all arranged by the Sansthan.
Former Trust President Shri G. Mallayya personally arranged the gold mangalsutras and silk garments at his own expense.
During the wedding ceremony, Shri B.V. Shyam Kumar, President, Shri G. Mallayya, Former President, Shri V. Narasimha Gupta, Treasurer, and Shri M. Shyamala Rao, Committee Member, blessed the bride and groom.