Commencement of Tula Bharam and the Marriage of Disabled Individuals at Sai Sansthan

Today, two special events have been organized at the Shirdi Sai Baba Sansthan Trust, Dilsukhnagar, Hyderabad.

Tula Bharam: By the grace and blessings of Shri Shirdi Sai Baba, devotees who have had their wishes for progeny, marriage, employment, and health fulfilled, have presented donations in the form of money, goods, or grains, according to their weight. This "Tula Bharam" event was inaugurated at 7:30 AM by the Trust Chairman, Shri B.V. Shyam Kumar. Trust committee members Shri Padmakar Atreya and Shri M. Shyamala Rao participated in the event, which began with a child dressed as Lord Krishna.

The marriage of disabled individuals, Chi. Sai Kumar and Chi. L. Sau. Deepika, was conducted in a highly auspicious manner according to the scriptures under the aegis of the Shirdi Sai Baba Sansthan Trust, Dilsukhnagar, Hyderabad.

On the occasion of the marriage, the bride and groom were provided with silk garments, gold mangalsutras, Baba’s shawls, flower garlands, and prasadam (a special feast) for 100 people, as well as stage decorations, all arranged by the Sansthan.

Former Trust President Shri G. Mallayya personally arranged the gold mangalsutras and silk garments at his own expense.

During the wedding ceremony, Shri B.V. Shyam Kumar, President, Shri G. Mallayya, Former President, Shri V. Narasimha Gupta, Treasurer, and Shri M. Shyamala Rao, Committee Member, blessed the bride and groom.











