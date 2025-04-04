Live
Committee formed to resolve Kanchan Gachibowli land dispute
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has announced the formation of a ministerial committee to address the ongoing land dispute in...
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has announced the formation of a ministerial committee to address the ongoing land dispute in Kanchan Gachibowli. The decision aims to facilitate discussions with all stakeholders and arrive at a fair resolution.
The committee comprises Minister for Revenue Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Minister for Education Sabitha Indra Reddy, and Minister for Social Welfare Koppula Eshwar. Their primary task is to engage with representatives from the Hyderabad Central University (HCU), student organisations, and civil society groups to gather perspectives and find a balanced solution.
The land in question has been a point of contention due to conflicting claims, leading to legal and administrative challenges. The committee is expected to conduct a series of consultations before submitting its recommendations to the chief minister.
This move reflects the Telangana government's commitment to resolving land disputes through dialogue and consensus, ensuring that the interests of both educational institutions and the local populace are safeguarded.