Committee holds online meet to review staffing needs of depts

Hyderabad: The first meeting of an official committee constituted for the comprehensive review of the requirement of manpower and strength of workforce in each department was held online on Monday. The committee deliberated on the scope of the work and its responsibilities. The committee was heading by Vice Chairman and Director General of MCRHRD institute.

Retired IAS Officer N Siva Sankar, State Principal Secretary to Finance Sandeep Kumar sultania and Agriculture Secretary M Raghunandan are the members of the committee. The committee also decided to take up two moderately sized departments – Animal Husbandry and Environment and Forests for immediate review.

The Finance department is preparing the required data on the current human resources and staffing of these departments in the next two days. The Committee has decided to meet again later this week.