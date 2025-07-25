Commuters riled as incessant downpour gridlocks city’s major arteries

Hyderabad: Incessant rains hits parts of the city on Thursday and disrupted normal life. Various stretches witnessed heavy traffic following rains. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall at isolated locations in several districts of Telangana over the next 48 hours.

Rains lashed areas like - Amberpet, Tarnaka, Uppal, Habsiguda, Kapra, LB Nagar, Hayathnagar, Vanasthalipuram, Malakpet, Chaderghat, Saidabad, Santosh Nagar, Himayat Nagar, Tolichowki, Hitech City, Madhapur, Nampally and Basheerbagh.

City experienced slow-moving traffic due to rains in various areas across the city.

The intensity of the rain was such that visibility decreased and vehicles drove at a snail’s pace. Following rains, motorists were trapped in gridlocks throughout the city during the evening peak hours. Rains led to severe traffic snarls at multiple pockets leaving commuters stranded.

In various areas water polling on roads threw motorists into a tizzy, resulting in massive traffic jams at many locations.

Traffic in Hitech City and surrounding areas worsened, also in Nampally, Khairtabad, Banjara Hills, near Secretariat, on the Somajiguda stretch, all of which are chronic water logging locations.

Traffic police braving the rains grappled hard to regulate the snarled-up vehicular traffic. Heavy traffic congestion was reported from areas like Punjagutta, Khairtabad, Lakadikapul, Ameerpet and Gachibowli among others as the rains clashed with evening peak office hours.

According to IMD, Heavy rains, accompanied by thunderstorms, are expected to continue across all districts of Telangana until July 27.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan has directed officials to collaborate closely with HYDRAA and GHMC personnel during emergencies caused by the monsoon, ensuring that they implement suitable measures to prevent any disruption for the city’s residents.

He emphasized that Hydra holds the primary responsibility for managing and responding to disasters, and during the monsoon period, GHMC engineering officers must extend comprehensive support to Hydra regarding technical, logistical, and resource needs at the ward, circle, and zonal levels. The HYDRAA commissioner AV Ranganath was also present.

RV Karnan stated that the GHMC Engineering Department is working in full collaboration with Hydra to address the challenges encountered during the rainy season.

He mentioned that GHMC will manage the de-silting, upkeep, and newly built dams of open drains throughout Greater Hyderabad. Additionally, they will inform residents in low-lying areas by providing updates on the water levels in the lakes in partnership with HYDRAA.

Ranganath announced that HYDRAA will oversee the upkeep of 11 underpasses throughout the city. He emphasized that their duties will include cleaning the rainwater channels to prevent water from pooling on the flyovers.

Additionally, he mentioned that they will handle de-silting in catch pits and conduct safety audits for the Nala. Ranganath recommended that GHMC collaborate in establishing ward-specific T-points to aid in the transportation of soil produced during the de-silting process in catch pits.

GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi has ordered GHMC officials to be alert in the wake of continuous rains in Greater Hyderabad.

In view of the incessant rains, the Mayor held a teleconference with the Zonal Commissioners on Thursday. She ordered that the problems be resolved immediately in coordination with HYDRAA.

Mayor ordered that special attention be paid to water logging points to prevent traffic problems due to rain. For any complaints or assistance related to the rain, people are advised to contact GHMC-DRF at 040-29555500, 040-21111111 or 9000113667, or file a complaint with HYDRAA.