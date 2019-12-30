Complaint filed against RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at LB Nagar police station

LB Nagar: Former Rajya Sabha member and Congress leader V Hanumanth Rao lodged a complaint against Rastriya Swayam Sevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat at LB Nagar police station on Monday.

Speaking there, VH said, "RSS chief Mohan Bhagavath made some irresponsible statements in the meeting held at Saroornagar Indoor Stadium on December 25.

The statement that RSS believes that 130 crore people in the country are Hindus is hurting people's sentiments and believes. These statements will exacerbate the religious disturbances in the country." Jakkidi Prabhakar Reddy, Congress party leaders and activists were present.