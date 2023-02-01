Complied with UGC norms for PhD admissions: OU VC D Ravinder

Hyderabad: Responding to the protests by the students at the Osmania University on Monday, the Vice Chancellor Prof D Ravinder on Tuesday said that the eligibility tests for admission to PhD courses have been conducted as per the rules and University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines. He informed that those who have passed the tests should apply for the interview and admissions details are mentioned on the website www.ouadmissions.com and the last date for applying is February 10, 2023.

He said that few people who have not passed the qualifying examinations are creating an unnecessary ruckus. The PhD admissions have been conducted adhering to the rules of UGC.

Meanwhile, the OU officials clarified that admissions cannot be granted to students who do not qualify against the rules. If that is done the value of PhD degrees of the ones who have already completed will be diminished.

The Vice-Chancellor reiterated that as per UGC rules and guidelines admissions process was conducted, and an increase of seats at this stage is not possible. He said that according to the rules, the reservations are being followed according to the eligibility criteria mentioned in the gazette provided by the government in this regard. There is no truth in the campaign made by a few people that there will be a loss in the reservations for a few PhD aspirants.

Admissions are being given to those who have UGC NET/JRF in Category-1. He said the eligibility test was conducted as per the rules under Category – 2.

He explained that according to the UGC rules, only those who have secured 50 per cent marks in the qualifying examination have been declared passed the PhD entrance, it cannot be reduced further. SC, ST, OBC and EWS categories are given an exemption of 5 per cent in the qualifying marks.

Osmania University has NAAC A++ status, and the next cycle of NAAC accreditation is to begin shortly.

Students who are not qualified are advised to prepare for the entrance exam which will be released in the next academic year.