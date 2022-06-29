Concern over rising suicidal tendencies among students

Hyderabad: Just a day after the intermediate results were released, parents were seen raising concern as suicidal tendencies among intermediate student were on rise as many students scored less marks. Parents and few child activists demanded from the Intermediate Board to waive off the revaluation fee and recheck the students' papers as soon as possible. They also demanded to set up a counseling cell at each junior college.

Meanwhile, counselors working with the TSBIE to help students deal with stress said that the toll-free number has been receiving 100 to 120 calls from parents after the results were released asking about when would the revaluation begin.

Asif Hussain Sohail, president of Telangana Parents Association for Child rights and safety said, "It is very disappointing to hear that in distress and fear students are taking extreme steps. We have also found that many high scorers secured less marks and few failed in one or two subjects. Most of the students are worried and in panic. We feel that there may be errors in the evaluation. We have been receiving numerous calls from students and parents about when the verifications will be done. It will be better if the Intermediate board waive off the re-verification fee and supplementary exams.

The intermediate board has taken the services of nine clinical psychologists to help the students to overcome with stress but with only nine psychologists they cannot counsel lakh of students. It will be better if every college setup counseling cells for students to overcome stress, added Asif.

"My daughter is a meritorious student, surprisingly she failed in Biology just by one mark. We have approached the board but have not received any response so far and they only asked us to pay the revaluation fee. The board must understand and wave off the verification fee as this year there were no regular classes held," said a parent.

Syed Altaf Hussain, clinical psychologist said, "We have been receiving lots of distress calls after the results were announced. As earlier when the exam were approaching, many students approached me about how to boost confidence. But this time most of the students who approached were worried about their future and were seeking help on to how to improve concentration. As this is a very crucial time for students, parents should become their support system."