Conduct competitive exams in regional languages: KTR

Hyderabad : Asking for a proper implementation of policy on the issue of a Common Eligibility Test to avoid discrimination on basis of language, State IT and Industires Minister K T Rama Rao (KTR) on Sunday requested the union government to withhold the recruitment process for the notifications already announced and refrain from issuing new job notifications.

In a letter to Union Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region (Independent Charge), Prime Minister's Office, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendar singh, the Telangana Minister said, "Every year many candidates from different states of India were appearing for competitive exams for recruitment in Central services, departments and undertakings through Union Public Service Commission and other recruitment agencies.

These competitive exams are held in only English and Hindi, which was a serious disadvantage to the students who did not study in English medium or not from Hindi speaking states."

The State IT minister also pointed out that earlier Telangana Chief Minister and his father K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) also wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to permit candidates taking all competitive exams of Govt. of India to write in regional languages also.

He further said that he is aware of the fact that Union Cabinet approved the proposal to set up National Recruitment Agency which has decided to facilitate a Common Eligibility Test (NRA-CET) to replace multiple examinations for recruitment to Central Government jobs and conduct these examinations in 12 Indian languages. While appreciating the move he said, "It's very unfortunate to note that these changes are not being implemented properly."

Until a proper implementation policy is decided on this regional languages issue, the minister requested Singh to withhold the recruitment process. Allowing applicants to write competitive exams in their respective languages will provide equal and fair opportunity to the candidates from all the states, he added.