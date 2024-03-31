  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Cong activist attempts suicide at CM’s residence

Cong activist attempts suicide at CM’s residence
x
Highlights

Alleging being ignored by senior leaders, a Congress activist attempted suicide by pouring diesel on himself at Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s residence here on Saturday.

Hyderabad: Alleging being ignored by senior leaders, a Congress activist attempted suicide by pouring diesel on himself at Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s residence here on Saturday.

He stated that the Chief Minister was not giving him an appointment he decided to take the extreme step. The police stopped the attempt of suicide and took the person into custod

The person was identified as Krishna Sagar, a Congress leader from Bhupalappalli.

He alleged that priority is being given to those leaders who have recently joined the Congress party and senior workers like him are being ignored.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X