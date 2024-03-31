Cong activist attempts suicide at CM’s residence

Hyderabad: Alleging being ignored by senior leaders, a Congress activist attempted suicide by pouring diesel on himself at Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s residence here on Saturday.

He stated that the Chief Minister was not giving him an appointment he decided to take the extreme step. The police stopped the attempt of suicide and took the person into custod

The person was identified as Krishna Sagar, a Congress leader from Bhupalappalli.

He alleged that priority is being given to those leaders who have recently joined the Congress party and senior workers like him are being ignored.