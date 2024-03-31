Live
- Mallu Rajesh Naidu joins in TDP in presence of Nara Lokesh in Chilakaluripet
- Bharat Ratna LK Advani shattered many stereotypes, breached boundaries in Indian politics
- Adari Anand Kumar conducts campaign in GVMC 89th ward
- Mekapati Raja Gopal Reddy Participates in Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra in kaligiri
- Steeped in History- San Francisco’s Legendary Hotels
- YSRCP Vijayawada West candidate Sheikh Asif conducts election campaign
- Gudi Sambaraalu’s ‘Sanjeevini’ ballet mesmerises audience with divine artistry
- Rally to protect democracy: INDIA bloc
- Steeped in History- San Francisco’s Legendary Hotels
- BJP gears up to retain hold on reserved seats in UP
Just In
Cong activist attempts suicide at CM’s residence
Highlights
Alleging being ignored by senior leaders, a Congress activist attempted suicide by pouring diesel on himself at Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s residence here on Saturday.
Hyderabad: Alleging being ignored by senior leaders, a Congress activist attempted suicide by pouring diesel on himself at Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s residence here on Saturday.
He stated that the Chief Minister was not giving him an appointment he decided to take the extreme step. The police stopped the attempt of suicide and took the person into custod
The person was identified as Krishna Sagar, a Congress leader from Bhupalappalli.
He alleged that priority is being given to those leaders who have recently joined the Congress party and senior workers like him are being ignored.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT