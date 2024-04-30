Cong holds unique demonstration against BJP with ‘gadidi guddu’

Hyderabad: Protesting against the failed promises made by the BJP, the Congress began a unique demonstration on Monday by displaying a massive egg, terming it ‘gadidi guddu’ (nothing). Highlighting all the unfulfilled promises including those from Reorganisation Bill, they questioned the Centre ahead of Modi’s visit to the State on April 30.

While emphasising that BJP at the Centre has done nothing (Gadidi Guddu) for the state, they questioned the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 30 for campaigning in Telangana.

Reiterating Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s demand that the PM must first answer as to why the Union government failed to fulfill its promises, the demonstration was conducted by MLC Balmoor Venkat and other leaders.