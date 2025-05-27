Cong to blow trumpet over Caste Census in Telangana

Hyderabad: The AICC urged State BC leaders to promote the achievement of Caste Census in the State, as it has set an example at the national level. During the meeting which was attended by Rahul Gandhi, K C Venugopal in Delhi, Telangana was credited with Centre’s decision to include caste enumeration in the next census. A decision was taken to hold public meetings and rallies in the State highlighting the achievement.

During a national level meet of OBC representatives in Delhi, which was attended by BC leaders including Ministers, MLAs, MLCs and other party leaders, Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said that the caste census was conducted in Telangana setting an example for the country. Ponnam said that the Centre is also going to conduct a caste enumeration across the country on the lines of the caste survey undertaken by the Congress government in Telangana. “Rahul Gandhi said that the weaker sections of the country will get justice through the caste census and that they should get their share according to the population,” the Minister said.

Ponnam said that the caste census is not against anyone. He highlighted that all the BCs who have not been given an opportunity for years will be able to participate in the democratic platform through the caste census.