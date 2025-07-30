Cong to constitute district committees, mandal presidents shortly

Hyderabad: The Congress party, which has initiated the process of constituting district committees along with appointment of mandal presidents earlier this month, has shortlisted the names of candidates. All the district incharges who were appointed for 10 erstwhile districts for identifying candidates on Tuesday submitted their report to AICC state incharge Meenakshi Natarajan and PCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud.

During a series of meetings which were held at MLA Quarters at Hyderguda, the district incharges, along with the vice-presidents, general secretaries and DCC presidents from 10 districts discussed in detail about the shortlisted candidates with State incharge and PCC president. The discussions mainly focused on the organisational structure of the DCC committees and mandal presidents.

It also focused on filling up the nominated posts. The district incharges at local level with consultation with important leaders have already shortlisted the names of aspirants for each Assembly constituency. According to party sources, two names were recommended for each of the Assembly constituencies for filling up of nominated posts, while ensuring ‘social justice’ followed, giving due priority to women from SC, ST, BC and minorities.

Also, those below 50 years of age will be given priority and 60% percent posts will be filled in this age group.Earlier this month as part of strengthening the party and expediting the ‘organisational restructuring’ and with the aim of focusing on Local body polls, the AICC has instructed the PCC leaders to suggest names for the committees.