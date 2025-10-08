Cong wannabe JH bypoll candidate booked for violation of election code

Hyderabad: A case has been registered against Congress leader Naveen Yadav who was also one among the four ticket aspirants to contest the by-election to Jubilee Hills assembly constituency.

The case was filed at Madhuranagar Police Station following a complaint lodged by Rajinikanth Reddy, the Election Officer for the Jubilee Hills constituency.

According to the complaint, Naveen Yadav allegedly distributed voter ID cards while the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) was in force, a move considered a violation of election norms.

The Election Commission viewed the act as an attempt to influence voters and directed police to initiate legal action.

Consequently, Naveen Yadav has been booked under relevant sections of the Representation of the People Act and other laws. Officials had earlier said they will take strict action against all violations of the election code to ensure a free and fair electoral process.