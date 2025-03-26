'Congratulations Anna' rents the Assembly corridor: Leaders poke prospective ministers

Hyderabad: "Congratulations Anna," was the phrase echoing in the State Assembly on Tuesday as some Congress leaders were being greeted, a sign that the AICC high command has finalised the names of those to be inducted into the cabinet on April 3 or 9.

According to sources, of the six existing vacancies, four ministers will be inducted in this round. It is still not clear whether the AICC has decided on having two from Reddy community or two from Backward classes (BC). One of the four would certainly be from the Scheduled Castes (SC).

Additionally, the AICC is expected to appoint the Deputy Speaker of the State Assembly and the Chief Whip during the ongoing budget session. Reports suggest that an ST candidate has been chosen for the Deputy Speaker's post.

Another significant decision under consideration is a reshuffling of ministerial portfolios, including that of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. Speculation is rife that Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka may be relieved of the Finance portfolio, while N. Uttam Kumar Reddy may not continue as the Irrigation Minister. He is said to be unhappy with the criticism from the opposition regarding the government's inability to supply water for irrigation during the agricultural season and the slow progress of irrigation projects. However, he is willing to retain the Civil Supplies portfolio.

The CM is expected to relinquish the Home portfolio but may retain the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) department, as he is keen on advancing the Musi rejuvenation and Future City projects. One of the newly inducted ministers is expected to take charge of the Home portfolio. Meanwhile, IT and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu is being considered for the Finance portfolio, while Bhatti Vikramarka may be shifted to the industries department. However, Sridhar Babu reportedly prefers the Education portfolio.

Furthermore, Endowments, Forest, and Environment Minister Konda Surekha has reportedly requested a change in her portfolio. Similarly, Excise, Prohibition, and Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao is expected to retain all the three portfolios unless the CM decides to appoint a new Tourism Minister to oversee the prestigious Miss World competition scheduled for May this year. Reports also indicate that Panchayat Raj Minister Seethakka is likely to be given additional responsibility of Home department. If this happens, the Panchayat Raj portfolio may be assigned to a new minister, according to sources.