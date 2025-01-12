Congress begins exercise to pick candidates for MLC polls

Hyderabad: The Congress party has begun exercise to finalise candidates to contest in the ensuingMLC elections. While the party will field a candidate for one Graduate constituency, while for the two Teachers constituencies, the party will not be contesting. Rather it will be backing candidates fielded by the ‘allies’, the Left parties and its affiliated organisations.

The ruling party will be formally announcing the name for Graduates constituency for Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar shortly. Several names are under consideration for the Graduates constituency. The prominent names include the party’s MP candidate from Karimnagar Velichala Rajender Rao, former DSP Madanam Gangadhar and noted educationist V Narender Reddy chairman of Alphores Educational Institutions. TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud said the party will finalise the name for Graduates constituency within two to three days.

Meanwhile, CPI which is in alliance with Congress and its affiliated teachers organisations in State, is yet to make any formal announcement of their candidates for two of the Teachers constituencies for Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda and Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar. Even the CPM which is part of the INDIA alliance at national level or its affiliated teacher organisations are yet to make a decision on contesting. With the incumbent MLCs of three constituencies retiring in a few weeks, the poll notification is likely to be made within a few days.