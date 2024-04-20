Congress, BRS candidates roll out aggressive campaign in Cantonment

Hyderabad: With the stage set for the upcoming bye-elections to Secunderabad Cantonment assembly constituency, BRS aspirant Lasya Nivedita and Congress candidate N Sri Ganesh have launched a full-fledged political campaign, knocking on every Cantonment resident’s door, aiming to take on the incumbent on unresolved issues in the segment.

As the key aspirants of Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB), Sri Ganesh and Nivedita are leaving no stone unturned to reach the locals in every nook and corner of the segment. On Friday, the BRS aspirant was seen campaigning at Ward- 6 whereas the Congress candidate was campaigning at Ward-3.

During their interaction, the residents have urged the candidates to merge SCB with GHMC and to give more importance to health and education. The candidates assured that once they come to power, they will give more importance to building education institutions and health centres, as the Cantonment currently has only a single government hospital.

With the sudden demise of SCB MLA Lasya Nanditha in a road accident, bye -polls to fill the vacant MLA seat were announced, and the polls will be held on May 13 along with Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress strategically gave a ticket to N Sri Ganesh, who recently joined the party, as he reportedly has deep-rooted connections with the local community. The BRS has chosen Lasya Nivedita, daughter of late G Sayanna, who served as five-time MLA of Secunderabad Cantonment assembly constituency. She will contest her first assembly poll this year. Meanwhile, the BJP has given the ticket to Dr TN Vamshi Tilak.

“I am very well connected to Cantonment, as I was there with my father G Sayanna, former MLA of SCB for several years in the field, so I know what all it needs, let it be water or proper sewage systems. This time, once I win, my main focus will be on the health sector, education sector and also on the betterment of women,” said Nivedita, who exudes confidence of winning from the BRS ticket.

Speaking during campaigning at Lal Bazar, Sri Ganesh, said, “As soon as the Congress nominated my name, I had started door-to-door campaigning. I will reach out aggressively to different communities in the constituency. The main motto is to develop the Cantonment on par with GHMC and also utilise the MLA funds for its betterment.”