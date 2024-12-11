Congress counters BRS on redesign of Telangana Thalli

Hyderabad: Defending the redesign of the Telangana Thalli statue, TPCC official spokesperson Syed Nizamuddin asserted that the new design reflects the sacrifices of Telangana’s farmers, labourers, and rural women. Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan on Tuesday, he credited Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for making an inclusive decision after consulting diverse opinions, unlike KCR’s unilateral approach with the earlier statue. "The statue symbolises perseverance, which defines Telangana’s spirit. Congress respects Telangana’s soul, while BRS disrespects it for political gains," he said.

Nizamuddin alleged that BRS leaders, devoid of creative solutions, had begun mimicking Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who fearlessly protests in Parliament against the Modi-Adani nexus. “While Rahul Gandhi exposes the Modi-Adani alliance, BRS leaders chant hollow slogans like ‘Adani-Revanth Bhai Bhai’.