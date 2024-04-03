Congress expels ex-PCC gen secy for 6-yrs

Hyderabad: The Congress on Tuesday expelled a former PCC general secretary, Bakka Judson, for indulging in ‘anti-party’ activities. Ordering the expulsion, G Chinna Reddy, chairman of the of the Disciplinary Action Committee (DAC) for a period of six years, pointed out that the DAC resorted to taking action against the leader for not only indulging in anti-party activities but also for criticising the party leadership, apart from finding fault with the policies and programmes of the party organisation, on the public platforms.

Earlier, Judson, a former AICC member, was served a show cause notice by the DAC on March 27, and the PCC was not satisfied with the reply. Responding to action by the party, Judson expressed gratitude for the Congress leadership support since 1989, while tagging both Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi on the X platform. “Now your leadership has kept Telangana Congress in the hands of a wolf, which is eating original Congress workers. Finally, I got recognition,” he posted on X.