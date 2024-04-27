Congress’ ‘Ghar Wapsi’ strengthening party at grassroot level: Jagga Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president Jagga Reddy has informed that the party leadership has launched a 'Ghar Wapsi' programme aimed at strengthening the party at the grassroot level in Telangana ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Speaking to the media at Gandhi Bhavan here on Friday, Jagga Reddy said the clear instructions were given by the AICC to invite those leaders, who left the Congress party due to various reasons, and to convince them to re-join the party.

"There is a good response to the call given by the Congress on 'Ghar Wapsi' programme. During the last two days, many leaders, including former minister Sambani Chandrashekar joined the Congress. All the leaders are joining the Congress unconditionally," he said. Jagga Reddy said the party high command suggested that those who worked against Congress during the recent Assembly elections, should also be included.