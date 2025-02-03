Congress holds huge demo against Centre ‘slighting’ TG

Hyderabad: The State Congress held a dharna on Sunday against the ‘injustice’ done to the State in the budget allocations by the Union government. Led by PCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, party leaders including Ministers held a demonstration near Ambedkar statue on Tank Bund.

While staging the protest, they alleged that Telangana has been treated unfairly in the Union Budget. Ministers including Ponnam Prabhakar and Seethakka, as well as vice chairman of State Planning Board G Chinna Reddy and Government Advisor (SC, ST, BC & Minorities) Mohammed Ali Shabbir highlighted how the State failed to get its due despite the government’s efforts to engage the Centre in this endeavour.

During his remarks, Mahesh Kumar Goud expressed that the Central Government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is undermining the principles of federalism. He emphasised that while Telangana contributes significantly to the nation’s growth, the central administration has shown bias against the state. “Despite several appeals to the Centre seeking assistance for various projects being undertaken in Telangana, the Union government has ignored the recommendations. Telangana State is being unfairly treated every year in the allocation of funds. Even though the state’s share in the GDP is 5 percent, injustice is always being meted out to Telangana, Mahesh Kumar Goud said.

The PCC chief stated that it is imperative to declare war on the Union government in order to secure funding for the Telangana State. He emphasised the necessity for all political parties to unite and exert pressure on the Central government. The TPCC president called upon BRS to collaborate in the efforts against the Union government.

AICC Member and in-charge of Sanathnagar Assembly Constituency Kota Neelima strongly condemned the BJP government’s deliberate neglect. She demanded that Union Minister and BJP MP Kishan Reddy immediately resign for failing to secure funds for Telangana. “If he cannot fight for our state’s rightful share, he has no moral right to represent Telangana. Either he must resign or not return to Hyderabad,” she demanded.