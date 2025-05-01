Congress is against caste census, says Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar stated that the central government’s decision to conduct a caste census alongside the population census is historic. He expressed his gratitude to the central government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for this bold step.

He said this decision will greatly benefit the people of the country. The census, conducted in a scientific manner, will accurately reveal the population distribution by caste, which could lead to fair implementation of reservations without negatively impacting any particular caste. He criticised opposition parties, claiming they misrepresent the Modi government’s decision as a victory for the Congress Party.

Kumar pointed out that the National Congress Party has historically opposed a caste census. He noted that since independence, Congress has never conducted a nationwide caste census and did not include caste in previous censuses. In 2010, when various political parties called for a caste census, the Congress government under then-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh appointed a group of ministers to address the issue. However, they opted for a mere survey instead of a comprehensive caste census, which was not conducted scientifically, he said.