Congress leader accuses Bandi Sanjay Kumar of spreading hatred during festivities

Hyderabad: The TPCC secretary Mohd Saleem on Monday took strong exception to the Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay's objectionable remarks during the festivities.

He said that Bandi Sanjay was not aware of the culture and tradition in Hyderabad. The people of both the religion respect each other and their festivals. Be it a Ramazan, Bakrid or Dassera, Deepawali or Christmas, Baisakhi. The people of Hyderabad are well cultured and celebrate their festivals with great love and respect.

During the festival season all the shops and establishments were kept open irrespective of religion or locality or area. All traders are benefitted irrespective of religion. Targeting a particular community or religion was an unfortunate and against the society's, peace and tranquility in the region and development of the nation, he said.

He said that BJP should mend their ways and work for the welfare and betterment of the people, instead of spreading hatred and venom in the society.