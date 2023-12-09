Congress leader Vijaya Reddy participates in Sonia Gandhi birthday celebrations at Himayatnagar

TPCC General Secretary Mrs. P Vijaya Reddy (Contested MLA from Khairatabad Constituency and Corporator Khairatabad Division) participated in the birthday celebrations of Mrs. Sonia Gandhi in various areas of Himayat Nagar Division of Khairatabad Constituency.

Vijaya Reddy poured milk on posters if Mrs. Sonia Gandhi and Mr. Revanth Reddy on the auspicious occasion of launch of Free bus travel for women and enhancement of Aarogyasri coverage to Rs. 10 lakh as part of the six guarantees P Vijaya Reddy along with other women leaders participated in the event.

