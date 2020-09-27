Congress livid over ambiguous revenue laws

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy strongly condemned the delay in restoration of registration of properties across the State in view of introduction of a new Revenue Act and alleged that there was no functional administration in Telangana State. Narayana Reddy, in a media statement on Sunday, said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was emulating Prime Minister Narender Modi in introducing new laws without any planning and preparation. "Although it is debatable where or not Telangana needs a new Revenue Law at this juncture, the Chandrashekar Rao government should have planned its implementation in a proper manner. All registrations are at a halt for the last one month and the situation would remain unchanged until next month till Dasara. The Chief Minister is apparently not conscious of the impact of his wrong and ill-planned decisions on the common man. Both Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao have a long history of implementing decisions without giving any thought on their implications," he said.



The Congress leader alleged that there was no visible administration in Telangana State. He said there was no working Secretariat and all Ministers and senior officials were functioning from symbolic make-shift offices. With the Chief Minister shutting down all Revenue offices until further orders, there was no visible administration in Telangana State, he said and added that except police stations, no other government office was functioning in a full-fledged manner.

"Right from demonetisation to GST, lockdown and now new farm laws, Modi implemented his decisions in an unplanned manner. Chandrashekar Rao followed his footsteps and imposed decisions in the same manner. Both are good at creating great hype around their decisions. But they are highly poor at the implementation and performance," he alleged.

Reddy said almost all senior officials including District Collectors had no clarity over the new Revenue Law. The State government was planning to organise training camps for the senior officials to teach them the implementation of new law. However, he said that the TRS Ministers were trying to create a false hype around the new law by organising farmers' rallies across Telangana State. He challenged the TRS Ministers to make any group of farmers explain the benefit of the new Revenue law. He alleged that the TRS leaders were forcing the farmers to believe that the new Revenue Act was good for them while they themselves were unaware of their provisions, he said.