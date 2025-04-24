Congress Minority leaders petition DGP over attack on Dargah

Hyderabad: A delegation of Congress minority leaders led by Mohammed Faheemuddin Qureshi (Vice Chairman and President, TMREIS), Syed Gulam Afzal Biyabani Khusro Pasha, (Chairman, Telangana State Haj Committee), Osman Mohammed Khan (TPCC Secretary), Maulana Khaleeq Sabir (General Secretary, Jamiat), and others met Telangana DGP Jitender on Wednesday and submitted a memorandum demanding urgent action over the April 22 attack on Taleem-ul-Quran Madrasa and Dargah Hazrath Gareeb Shah Wali (RH) in Jinnaram Mandal, Sangareddy district.

The leaders expressed deep concern over the communally motivated violence that endangered the lives of nearly 80 children residing at the Madrasa and led to the desecration of a revered Dargah.

They urged the DGP to immediately arrest the culprits, ensure protection for residents and religious staff, deploy additional police forces in the area, and initiate a judicial inquiry.

The delegation emphasised that swift, firm action is essential to uphold communal harmony and the constitutional principles of secularism and justice.