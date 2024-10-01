Congress MP challenges Harish over allegations of land stakes

Hyderabad: Congress Parliamentarian M. Anil Kumar Yadav alleged that former Minister T. Harish Rao has stakes in structures within the Full Tank Level (FTL) of Himayat Sagar and sought a clear response to his post on X (formerly Twitter). He stated that BRS leaders should either acknowledge or deny the allegations instead of providing vague responses.

In his post on Sunday night, Yadav claimed that Rao, who opposes government actions against structures in water bodies, actually has interests in a private convention center constructed within the FTw L of Himayat Sagar. He accused Rao of trying to protect his interests by inciting the general public against government measures.

In response, Harish Rao stated on X that Yadav was attempting to divert attention from the government's challenges regarding the Musi issue by engaging in "Goebbels propaganda." He warned that he would send legal notices to the Parliamentarian if he failed to apologize for what he called baseless allegations.