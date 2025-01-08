Congress’ PAC meeting today

Hyderabad: As part of taking forward the process of revamping the PCC committees, the Congress party will be holding a Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting on Wednesday. The meeting being attended by AICC general secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal will also be deliberating on advancing the campaign ‘Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan’ with an aim to counter the BJP.

According to party sources, with local body polls round the corner, the constitution of PCC’s new body has become inevitable. The visit of Venugopal assumes significance as the State Congress leadership has already forwarded the latest proposals to party High Command for approval. “This will be the first time in several months the AICC general secretary will be making a visit to Hyderabad. He will be taking stock of the situation first hand. Apart from the party's internal matters the agenda will also discuss other issues including the revamping of the organisation for improved coordination within,” informed a spokesperson.

For the party leaders who are eagerly waiting for getting posts, this time the office bearers would be reduced in number. Apart from four PCC’s working presidents, only 50 general secretaries are expected to be finalised, besides 10 vice presidents. Previously there were five working presidents and 80 general secretaries.

In the recent Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting held at Belagavi in Karnataka, the Congress adopted a new slogan, ‘Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan’. The campaign aims to spread the message at block, district and State level till the conclusion of the campaign on January 26, marking 75th anniversary of the Constitution of India coming into effect.

The Wednesday’s meeting being held at Gandhi Bhavan will be presided over by AICC State incharge Deepa Dasmunshi and will be attended by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, PCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud and PAC members.