Congress pulling out all stops to ensure victory in Dubbaka

Hyderabad : Rather than exploiting the situation post-deluge in the city, Congress has completely shifted its focus and put all its strength into the Dubbaka bypoll to be held on November 3.

Speaking to The Hans India, one of the senior Congress leaders acknowledged lack of activity in the city in recent days. Even most of the city leaders who organised demonstrations blaming the State government for the flooding of major section of the city can be seen canvassing in Dubbaka Assembly constituency.

"After we started criticising the government for the deluge and organised demonstration near GHMC office, the ruling party sped up the relief and rehabilitation. Unfortunately, all the Congress party's efforts are now focused on Dubbaka," lamented, a senior leader.

Confident of the party's upper hand, AICC spokesperson Dr Sravan Dasoju explained that once the Dubbaka byelection is over the Congress party would shift its focus completely on GHMC elections.

Commenting on the people's reaction during the Municipal Administration Minister K Taraka Rama Rao's visit to different places which were hit by the natural calamity, Sravan expressed optimism that the elections for GHMC would not be held anywhere soon, as City's populace was ready to teach the ruling alliance a lesson, particularly after the deluge.

"If elections are held now, people would vote and boot the TRS-MIM alliance out of power, as the denizens were facing untold misery and lost important documents including voter ID cards because of government negligence. It most likely that the ruling party would try to push back the dates for the elections till onset of summer," he added.