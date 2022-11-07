Congress registers 3 debilitating defeats after 2018

Hyderabad: The Telangana Congress has received another big blow and the party's future is in the doldrums ahead of the 2023 assembly elections. The grand old party registered a debilitating defeat in the by elections to Munugodu Assembly constituency. In a big embarrassment, Congress forfeited deposit by securing only 23,864 votes.

The party leaders maintained that TRS and BJP lured voters with huge money and liquor and it was the main reason the Congress did not fare well in the by elections. In 2018 assembly elections, the Congress won the seat by defeating the TRS and BJP lost the deposit. In the by election to Huzurabad and Dubbaka also, Congress lost the deposit.

The Congress defeat in the by elections will definite impact the party to grow stronger. TPCC President A Revanth Reddy was putting all energies to revive the Congress by holding series of dharnas and rallies against the TRS government.

Leaders said that AICC leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra drew a good response from the public but voters did not turn up in favour of the party in the by elections. The party leadership will have to fight hard to bring back the glory that maintained by the Congress in the united Andhra Pradesh.

"Creating confidence among the party cadre and leadership is the first big challenge before the Congress in the crucial time. The assembly elections are just one year away. Competing with TRS and BJP is not an easy task as the two parties are ready to poach the leaders from Congress in the coming days", a senior leader said that the TPCC leadership will hold a meeting and review the party's strength soon.