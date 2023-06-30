Congress to blow poll bugle from Khammam

Khammam: The TPCC president A Revanth Reddy said that the credit of making the Chief Minister to come out of Pragati Bhavan and go to secretariat goes to Congress party. Again it was the Congress party which forced the chief minister to visit districts and distribute Pattas for Podu lands.

Addressing a meeting of party workers, he said it was time to show the BRS and the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao that despite the minister for transport refusing to give TSRTC buses for bringing people from across the district, he was confident that the turnout would be much more than that was seen during the meeting organised by KCR to launch BRS at Khammam.

He called upon the people to use their personal vehicles or any other mode of transport that was available to reach the venue. He assured that the Congress party would take care of all those who are the flag bearers of the party and gave a clarion call to throw the BRS government into ‘Bay of Bengal.’

Revanth indicated that the five guarantees that Rahul Gandhi would announce at the Khammam meeting would include scrapping of Dharani portal and increase in the amount of Rytu bandhu from Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 and payment of Rs 12,000 every year for tenant farmers.

Earlier P Srinivas Reddy called upon the people not to care for the restrictions the police proposes to impose to prevent people from attending the July 2 meeting. He asked them to walk and reach the venue if the police does not allow their vehicles. He said the party had approached the TSRTC to give buses on payment but the transport minister refused.