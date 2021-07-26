Congress to hold Dalit Dandora from August 9

Hyderabad : Telangana Congress President A Revanth Reddy on Sunday lashed out at the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for launching the Dalit Bandhu scheme before the by election of the Huzurabad Assembly Constituency.

The Congress leader asked the CM as what would happen to the Dalits of the remaining 118 assembly constituencies in Telangana.

"Congress would not keep silent if the CM cheats the dalits of the state. The party would organise Dalits and Girijana Dandora from August 9 to September 17 against the government's indifference towards address the plights of the oppressed communities," he added.

Revanth said that the party would also hold dandora with one lakh people at Indravelli on August 9, also marking the day of quit India movement.