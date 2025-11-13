Congress will now focus on local body polls

Hyderabad: With the Jubilee Hills by-elections done and dusted, the ruling Congress party has now shifted focus to the ensuing local body elections, the schedule of which the party leadership is expected to finalise by next week.

Towards this, it is convening a crucial meeting with senior leaders soon after the Jubilee Hills by -election results are declared. Meanwhile, the PCC chief Mahesh Kumar Goud will be meeting the party High Command before announcing the schedule for the local body elections, as per the High Court directives. All senior leaders, including ministers, have been asked to be available in the city on November 15 and 16.

Leaders said that Goud has received ground reports on the party’s readiness to fight the local body elections. He has put the district leaders on alert as the local body elections will tentatively be held later this month or early December.

The outcome of the Jubilee Hills by-elections would be in favour of the Congress, and the party will continue the winning streak in the local body elections, Goud said while interacting with the media at Gandhi Bhavan here on Wednesday.

All leaders and ministers have been directed to openly express their views and strategies regarding the local body elections during the upcoming meeting.