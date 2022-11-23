Constable performs CPR on man, saves a life in Banjara Hills

Hyderabad: In a noble gesture, a traffic constable saved the life of a man who got electrocuted by performing Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) on him. The incident took place at Banjara Hills on Tuesday.

According to the sources, the constable identified as Shankar Bola saved the life of a man after performing CPR on him at road no 1 Banjara Hills after receiving information from a few persons.

In the video, constable Shankar has seen doing CPR on the person who fell unconscious and later he was immediately shifted to the nearby hospital for treatment. The people on the spot appreciated the constable for saving a person.