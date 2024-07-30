Constitute a house committee over irregularities in power: BJP

Hyderabad: The BJP MLA K Venkataramana Reddy demanded that a house committee be constituted to find out ‘irregularities’ in the power sector, as both ruling Congress and BRS are blaming each other for corruption.

Participating in the discussion on demands for grants in the Legislative Assembly, Venkataramana said that as both ruling Congress and BRS were claiming there were no irregularities in the power sector under their rule this should be verified and hence a House Committee should be constituted.

The Kamareddy MLA also said that by installing smart meters, consumers can recharge their meters and use power as per their requirement. Installation of smart meters under Ujwal Discom Assurance Yojana for pumpsets used by farmers would bring in accountability.

He felt that the State governments were demeaning the Union government over installation of smart meters and misleading the farmers. The State government can pay the recharge amount of the smart meters and support the farmers, he added.