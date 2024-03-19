  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Container lorry creates ruckus at Moosapet in Hyderabad, no casualties

Container lorry creates ruckus at Moosapet in Hyderabad, no casualties
x
Highlights

A container truck caused chaos at Moosapet Metro Station in Hyderabad after it jumped over the divider and caused a major accident while on its way to...

A container truck caused chaos at Moosapet Metro Station in Hyderabad after it jumped over the divider and caused a major accident while on its way to Kukatpally.



The driver abandoned the container and fled the scene, leaving authorities to clean up the mess and assess the damage.



However, no casualties were reported and the police are investigating as to how the accident happened.



Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X