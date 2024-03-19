Live
- Ex-Raj Minister Joshi skips ED summons
- TDP Puttaparthi candidate Palle Sindhura Reddy assures of providing water to ponds
- SC setback for rebel HP Congress MLAs
- 20 families in Kadiri joins YSRCP
- Atmakuru MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy urges people to vote for YSRCP
- Telugu Desam Party reaffirms commitment to welfare of BCs
- “We're strong enough to deal with social media 'filth': CJI
- Kerala's Alathur LS seat a prestige battle for CPI(M) & Congress
- Youthful Virtuosity: Mastery in Kuchipudi Dance
- Adani Vizhinjam Port wins 'International Safety Award' from British Safety Council
Container lorry creates ruckus at Moosapet in Hyderabad, no casualties
A container truck caused chaos at Moosapet Metro Station in Hyderabad after it jumped over the divider and caused a major accident while on its way to Kukatpally.
A container truck caused chaos at Moosapet Metro Station in Hyderabad after it jumped over the divider and caused a major accident while on its way to Kukatpally.
The driver abandoned the container and fled the scene, leaving authorities to clean up the mess and assess the damage.
However, no casualties were reported and the police are investigating as to how the accident happened.
