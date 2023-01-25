Continue to weather many a storm, says gutsy Kavitha

Hyderabad: BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Tuesday said though she was the daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, she had faced difficulties but has been fighting her own battle and would keep fighting.

She attended the inaugural of the 'Mediasphere' festival of St. Francis College in the the city. During her interaction, Kavitha shared her personal experiences as a woman politician with students.

She said, "As a woman politician, I've faced my own bit of difficulties...I could be KCR's daughter, but then you will have to fight your own battles at every stage. I'm fighting mine, I'm still fighting mine, and I will keep fighting."

The BRS leader started her address by congratulating the parents of the girls who supported and encouraged them to pursue their dreams while speaking with students of Mass Communication. She launched an attack on those intimidating women, while calling them 'goons'.

Kavitha said the goons believe they can intimidate a woman by targeting them, abusing them, and using violence. "I salute women journalists across the globe, who have stood the test of time, who stood by their beliefs and made a name for themselves."

She said girls should stand up, take time and think about themselves because today in this country there are a lot of goons who tell them don't dress like this, don't talk like this. "I say don't listen to them, listen to yourself. In India when people were spied on via Pegasus, a majority of them were women journalists," claimed Kavitha.

She said journalists across the world, especially women, were being harassed for their reports. "It is easy to target women". She urged the aspiring students to never stop dreaming, but to ensure that they are truthful and committed to the larger good of society, specially women. She told budding journalists and film-makers, 'it is not an easy profession, but it can help millions of women if they do it right with heart.

While encouraging women to stand up for women at large, Kavitha said any woman, who can help another woman, was the most powerful woman in this world.