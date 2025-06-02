Control room set up in Haj House for pilgrims’ convenience

Hyderabad: To ensure round-the-clock communication with Haj pilgrims and State Haj inspectors and to facilitate their convenience, a dedicated control room has been established at the Telangana State Haj Committee office.

The control room was formally inaugurated by Maulana Syed Shah Khusro Pasha, Chairman of the Telangana State Haj Committee.

On this occasion, Khusro Pasha stated that the Control Room will operate 24 hours and has been divided into three shifts of eight hours each, with three staff members per shift to ensure continuous support and communication.

He further informed that although the control room was officially inaugurated now, it has been operational since May 28, coinciding with the departure of the last and 30th batch of Haj pilgrims. The staff has been in constant contact with pilgrims and State Haj inspectors, regularly checking on their well-being.

Khusro Pasha added that the Haj rituals are scheduled to begin on June 3, and the control room will continue functioning until July 9, ensuring smooth coordination until the safe return of all pilgrims.

Sajjad Ali, Executive Officer, and Mohammed Mujeebuddin, Member of the Telangana State Haj Committee were present. For any assistance or inquiries, the control room can be contacted on 040-29303101 / 040-29303102.