Cops arrest 2 for selling counterfeit currency

Hyderabad: Hyderabad city police have arrested two individuals, described as dealers and sellers of counterfeit currency notes. Police seized fake currency notes totalling Rs 2 lakhs from their possession. The arrested persons were identified as Ansari Aftab Azeemuddin (22) from Aurangabad, Maharashtra, and Adil Hussain (22), a student and resident of Langer Houz. Akash, also from Aurangabad, is currently absconding. Police confiscated 400 fake notes of Rs 500 denominations, amounting to Rs 2 lakhs, along with three mobile phones and a motorbike from the duo.

The arrests took place near Ramalayam, Sri Ram Nagar, First Lancer, within the jurisdiction of Mehdipatnam police station, Asif Nagar division, in the south-west zone. Police registered a case under Sections 179, 180, and 61(2) read with 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the accused have been sent to judicial remand.

G Chandra Mohan, DCP South West Zone, stated that the accused individuals had come to sell the fake currency notes to “needy customers.” These notes were allegedly procured from Akash, who remains at large. On apprehension and enquiry, it was noted that the accused intended to sell the fake currency at a rate of Rs 30,000 for every Rs 1 lakh in counterfeit notes.