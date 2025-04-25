Cops bust child trafficking racket, rescue 5-yr-old girl

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police busted a child trafficking racket and arrested five persons. The Chandrayangutta police rescued a five-year-old girl who was kidnapped near Gandhi statue in Chandrayangutta.

The police arrested a couple, Syed Javeed Pasha (51) and Shaista Parveen (40), resident of Saleem Nagar Colony, Malakpet, Parveen Banu (40), Jawagi Sunitha Kumari (50) and Kappala Rajendra prasad (39).

According to police, on April 20, they received a complaint about the kidnapping of the five-year-old baby girl Mariyam Saadi from Gandhi statue, near Bhramaramba Wines. A case was registered and investigated. Upon reviewing several CCTV camera footages, the location of the suspects’ residence was identified.

Patil Kantilal Subhash, DCP South East Zone said that a couple Javeed and Shaista was taken into custody and, during interrogation, they confessed that they had kidnapped the girl and sold her for Rs 1.30 lakh to Parveen. A police team went to the location and found that Parveen was attempting to sell the child to Sunitha and Rajendra. The police apprehended them and successfully rescued the girl.

The DCP said, “The kidnapping was pre-planned by a couple, Javed and his second wife, Shaista, who took several precautions. Javed wore a helmet, Shaista wore a burqa, and they covered the number plate of the motorcycle with a cloth with the intention of evading the police after committing the crime. They started from Shareef Nagar at night, roamed across various parts of Hyderabad, and kidnapped the child when she was spotted on the roadside of Chandrayangutta.”

The police said that the investigation further revealed that Rajendra works as an agent at Nova Fertility Centre, Banjara Hills and Sunitha runs a first aid clinic in Uppal. Both had previously been accused in a child trafficking case at the Vikhroli police station, East Mumbai Maharashtra. They, along with other accused, formed an organised group involved in the buying and selling of children.