Cops bust fake certificate racket, 6 held

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force west zone team, in coordination with Film Nagar Police apprehended six persons involved in providing fake educational certificates of different universities. Police seized 114 fake educational certificates of 11 individuals.

Police arrested Mohammed Habeeb (32) an owner of Fly Abroad Consultancy Services, Raziullah Khan alias Shoaib, Bose (35), Syed Khaleeluddin (36), an owner of Liberty Overseas Consultancy Services, Saqlain Ahmed (25), Syed Moinuddin (31) and Mohammad Wajahat Ali (27). Habeeb was earlier involved in 4 cases reported in Bahadurpura, Nampally, Saroornagar and Chaderghat.

According to police, the accused persons were supplying the fraudulent Educational documents to dropouts and job seekers in exchange for money, thereby engaging in illegal activities.

Police said Habeeb, established a consultancy Fly Abroad Consultancy in the Year 2016 at Malakpet. He has a history of involvement in similar fraudulent activities and has been arrested several times for offences related to fake certificates. Habeeb procured forged educational documents through agents Sunil Kapoor and Rahul Tiwari, who were natives of Uttar Pradesh.

“In 2022, Habeeb was arrested by the Chaderghat Police in connection with the same case, and Sunil was also arrested in 2023. Following Sunil's arrest, Rahul stepped in and re-established contact with Habeeb. With renewed support, Habeeb resumed the production and circulation of fake educational certificates,” said YVS Sudheendra, DCP Task Force.

The DCP said these counterfeit certificates were sent to Hyderabad by post, bearing the names of various universities like Andhra University, Telangana University, Anna University and others from several states. Habeeb began providing these forged fake educational certificates, operating through information received from his consultancy services and network of agents across different states.

He targeted students and job seekers, offering fraudulent certificates in exchange for large sums of money. “Habeeb would charge between Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh for providing fake educational certificates, such as degree or engineering certificates, depending on the candidate's requirements.”

Additionally, the agents and sub-agents would charge more based on the urgency and specific needs of the candidates.

The agents of Habeeb were identified as Narender of Adilabad, Shankar Reddy, Sudheer and Madhu of Andhra Pradesh.