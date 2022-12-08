Cops foil CPI march to Raj Bhavan, leaders detained

Hyderabad: The City police on Wednesday foiled the Communist Party of India's Raj Bhavan march and detained the left party leaders when they tried to proceed towards the VIP zone from Khairatabad junction. The CPI was demanding the abolition of the Governor system in the country.

To press for the demand to scrap the institution of Governor, the CPI will also hold agitation across the country on December 29. The left party in Telangana will hold dharnas in front of all Collectorates on that day. Heated argument took place between police and the CPI activists when the march was stopped at the junction by cops. The CPI leaders were taken into the custody and were shifted to various police stations in the city. Party State secretary K Sambasiva Rao and several other leaders were also arrested during 'Chalo Raj Bhavan' march.

Speaking to the media, Sambasiva Rao alleged that Governors were acting like agents of the Centre and trying to destabilise non-BJP governments. There is an urgent need to scrap the Governor system, he said that there was no evidence or record to suggest that the Governor system had played any concrete role in protecting the democratic values in the country. The CPI leader said that the Governor system has become a threat for democracy in the country in the BJP regime.

Sambasiva Rao recalled that during the Congress rule as well, the Governor office was misused and in the Modi government, it had become rampant and a big threat to democratically elected non-BJP governments in the country. Sambasiva Rao said that it was high time that the Centre should abolish the Governor system which has become a tool for the ruling party at the Centre to destabilise democratically elected governments.