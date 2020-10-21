Cops urged to slap suo moto cases against those sullying image of Hyderabad city

Hyderabad: Government Whip MS Prabhakar on Tuesday urged the police officials to book suo moto cases against the people who were damaging the image of Hyderabad on social media.

Addressing a press conference here at the TRSLP office on Tuesday, Prabhakar said that a few 'psychos' were damaging the image of Hyderabad city by spreading wrong messages on social media. The police should book suo moto cases against these psychos, he said.

The TRS leader said that in the last 429 years of Hyderabad's history, this was the second highest rainfall. In 2000, the city received 22cm rainfall, but the damage was more than the present rains. The city received 148 cm of rainfall in the last 30 days, said the TRS leader, adding that the estimated loss was about Rs 8,000 crore. The government has sought Rs 1,325 crore as interim relief from the Centre, but the BJP government did not release even a single rupee, he alleged.

The TRS leader thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for announcing an assistance of Rs 1 lakh to the families who houses were completely damaged and Rs 50,000 for those whose houses were damaged partially.