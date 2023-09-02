Corning Inc to establish Rs 934 cr Gorilla Glass manufacturing unit in Telangana

Hyderabad: In a groundbreaking move for India, Corning Inc. is set to establish its Gorilla Glass manufacturing facility in Telangana. This state-of-the-art manufacturing plant will produce cover glass for leading players in the smartphone industry.

Headquartered in New York, Corning Inc. is a Fortune 500 materials science company renowned for its expertise in glass and ceramics science, as well as optical physics. With a rich history spanning 172 years, Corning Inc. has been a pioneer in innovation and is the creator of Gorilla Glass, a durable glass widely employed in portable devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops.

The proposed investment of Rs 934 Crores by Corning, in collaboration with its partners, represents a strategic move that will play a pivotal role in advancing the smartphone manufacturing ecosystem in Telangana and across India. This venture in Telangana is anticipated to provide employment opportunities for over 800 individuals.

During his visit to New York, IT Minister KT Rama Rao engaged with Corning Inc.’s Senior Vice President John Bayne, Global Operations Executive Ravi Kumar, and Director of Government Affairs, Sarah Cartmell.

Rama Rao emphasised that Telangana has rapidly emerged as a hub for electronics manufacturing due to the State’s proactive initiatives over the past nine years.

Hyderabad, in particular, has become the preferred destination for several electronics manufacturing companies.

Earlier this year, Foxconn made a substantial investment in the state, and now, Corning’s investment in Telangana is expected to usher in a new era of smartphone manufacturing in the region and throughout India.

The meeting was also attended by Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Special Secretary for Investment Promotion and NRI Affairs Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, and Director of Electronics SujaiKarampuri.