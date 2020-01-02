Trending :
Corporator Pannala Devendar Reddy celebrates New Year party in Mallapur division

Corporator Pannala Devendar Reddy conducted New Year Celebrations in division ward office and wished the people.

Mallapur: Corporator Pannala Devendar Reddy conducted New Year Celebrations in division ward office and wished the people. Division president Kiran Kumar Reddy Rapolu also participated in the programme. Satish, Kunti Krishna, Katlari Bhaskar, Upendar Rao, Vasu Goud, Syam Sundar Reddy, Ravi Kumar Chary and others were present.

