Corporator Shanthi inspects civic works at Raghavendra Nagar

Nacharam: Corporator Shanthi inspected underground drainage works at Raghavendra Nagar in the division on Thursday and instructed officials to complete the work in time. Shanthi said, "We are finding the issues in the division and solving them."

Assistant engineer Prashanthi, work inspector Vijay Kumar, Sai Gen Sekhar, Keshavulu, Katta Buchanna Goud, Sattayya, Chandra Sekhar and others were present.