Corporator Thota Anjayya, officials inspect bridge

Local Corporator Thota Anjayya and residents of Kakatiyanagar Colony, along with officials, inspected the bridge linking the colony with Shankarnagar...

Ramachandrapuram: Local Corporator Thota Anjayya and residents of Kakatiyanagar Colony, along with officials, inspected the bridge linking the colony with Shankarnagar on Thursday and studied the need for widening it. The colony residents wanted the bridge widened in view of the hardships being experienced by them because of the narrow structure.

Anjayya, after holding discussions with officials, informed the residents that he would strive for expanding the bridge to 20 ft, secure approval and launch the works. Following his assurance, the residents felicitated the corporator.

