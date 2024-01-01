Council Chairman Gutha extends New Year greetings

Hyderabad: Telangana Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy today wished the people of the Sate a Happy New Year.

In a statement, Gutha wished people to live with happiness, health and wealth in the New Year 2024. “Saying goodbye to the year 2023, we will warmly welcome the New Year 2024, he said while advising people to celebrate the New Year with caution. He asked everyone to come together and spend the year 2024 with happiness and joy. Asking the people to leave their sufferings and difficulties with the year 2023, Sukhender Reddy said that in the new year they should start the work with new enthusiasm and achieve success.